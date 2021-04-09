Morgan Griffith live: Biden ghost gun proposal violates 2nd Amendment

Congressman Morgan Griffith says President Biden’s proposal of a new federal rule against “ghost guns” is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms. Ghost guns are basically kits to assemble a firearm that does not have a serial number, and Biden proposed the rule to outlaw them Thursday. Griffith’s response Friday morning:

Griffith joined the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News for a live conversation Friday, a discussion that covered a wide range of issues now before Congress. Here is the full conversation: