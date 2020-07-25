Month of gunfire continues; 3 more shot in Roanoke

Roanoke Police say three people were wounded in two separate shooting incidents Friday night and early Saturday morning. By our count, that makes at least one dozen shooting incidents so far in July. Police say the latest incidents do not appear to be related, and none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Police are investigating two incidents involving gunfire that happened overnight. At this time, there is no indication that these incidents are connected.
Incident 1:
On July 24, 2020 at around 10:00pm, Roanoke Police were notified that two individuals who had been shot were on their way to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the individuals regarding this investigation. The victims – an adult male and an adult female – did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary investigation indicates this incident may have occurred in the 1800 block of Gandy Drive NW. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.
Incident 2:
On July 25, 2020 at around 1:30am, Roanoke Police responded to the 4600 block of Daleville Street NW regarding a person with a gunshot wound. Responding officers located a juvenile male with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening. The juvenile was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers detained a suspect on scene, and determined that the victim and several others were engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical, then escalated into the shooting. The suspect was identified as Jaytwon Shephard, 18 of Roanoke, and he was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and shooting within city limits.
This remains an ongoing investigation.