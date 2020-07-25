Month of gunfire continues; 3 more shot in Roanoke

| By

Roanoke Police say three people were wounded in two separate shooting incidents Friday night and early Saturday morning. By our count, that makes at least one dozen shooting incidents so far in July. Police say the latest incidents do not appear to be related, and none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Police are investigating two incidents involving gunfire that happened overnight. At this time, there is no indication that these incidents are connected.

Incident 1:

On July 24, 2020 at around 10:00pm, Roanoke Police were notified that two individuals who had been shot were on their way to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the individuals regarding this investigation. The victims – an adult male and an adult female – did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.