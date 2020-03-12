Mill Mountain Theatre plans to remain open — with safety measures

Mill Mountain Theatre plans to continue its scheduled performances — but with steps taken in efforts to protect patrons and colleagues from the spread of coronavirus and other diseases. Theatre officials say all commonly-touched areas like door handles and armrests will be disinfected before and after each performance, and hand sanitizer will be available for all patrons at the theatre entrance.

NEWS RELEASE: Mill Mountain Theatre would like to share with you some of the steps that we are taking to protect our patrons and colleagues against the spread of Coronavirus, as well as everyday illnesses like the common cold and flu.

Hand sanitizer will be available for all patrons at the entrance of the theatre, and high-touch areas (door handles, arm rests, railings, etc.) are being disinfected before and after each performance. We have also just had the entire theatre carpet shampooed for our 2020 Season, which opens March 25 with DREAMGIRLS

In addition, we are monitoring the situation daily and will continue to take the recommended steps laid out by the Center for Disease Control.

We also encourage our patrons to use simple, everyday actions that protect us all from respiratory viruses, including frequent hand washing and properly covering every cough or sneeze.

Mill Mountain Theatre wants to do our best to ensure the safety and health of our patrons while making sure that the Arts continue to thrive and to be a healthy and rewarding experience in Roanoke. We ask that patrons who do not feel well or who may have been in the proximity to infected persons avoid the theatre.