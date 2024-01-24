Mill Mountain Theatre gears up for The Mountaintop

The Mountaintop at Mill Mountain Theatre at Center in the Square depicts Dr. Martin Luther King’s last night at the Lorraine Motel, where he encounters a mysterious maid – in an award-winning play which reveals King’s “profound humanity.” Ginger Poole, producing artistic director for Mill Mountain Theatre, and actor E.B. Smith, who portrays Dr. King, were live in studio this morning.

Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole with Mill Mountain Theatre was in the WFIR Studio this morning where she discussed what she is most proud of as she departs. WFIR’s Alex Torres has more: