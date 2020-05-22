Mill Mountain Theatre cancels 2020 season at least until last stage production of the year

The Mill Mountain Theatre Board of Directors and producing artistic director Ginger Poole made the tough call public this morning: all live productions have been cancelled for 2020 – at least until the Christmas show,”Holiday Inn.” Mill Mountain Theatre is asking patrons who have purchased tickets for the 2020 season to roll them over for a future credit – or donate that money to help sustain the non-profit playhouse. Meanwhile all of the acting summer camps have gone virtual; those classes start in mid-June. Poole also says there will be extensive coronavirus safety precautions put in place whenever productions resume.

