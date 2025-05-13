Carilion Children’s Hospital inside the Roanoke Memorial Hospital building welcomed mascot Daisy from the Rail Yard Dawgs and Mugsy from the Salem Red Sox this morning, as they helped deliver 800 toys and games collected at a Dawgs game in late March.

The 12 year old daughter of a Carilion employee – Kinsley Fischer attends Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem – helped organize the March toy drive for Carilion and calls the response “amazing.” Sarah Kress is a child life specialist for Carilion Children’s: