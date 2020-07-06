Michael Brown indicted for murder, other charges

| By

A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a Marine deserter for killing his mother’s boyfriend in 2019. Rodney Brown was killed on November 9 last year and Michael Brown – no relation – was on the run until November 27, when he was found in the home where the murder took place. Rodney Brown was his mother’s boyfriend. Michael Brown was the subject of a manhunt in Roanoke at one point. Charges (as reported by the Roanoke Times) include premeditated First-Degree Murder, use of a firearm while committing murder and breaking and entering.