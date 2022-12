Member One FCU partners with local non-profits

Member One Federal Credit Union calls this its “Week of Giving,” – gifting TAP with $100,000 yesterday for early education programs – and $50,000 today for the Bradley Free Clinic, to support the dental services it provides to those without insurance. Dr. Randall Rhea is the Bradley Free Clinic board president – he also says the Clinic has recruited enough new volunteer dentists and support staff to offer those free dental services 5 days a week.