Melrose Plaza breaks ground

The project has a mission of restoration to create a ripple effect across all of Roanoke. WFIR’s Alex Torres reports on the groundbreaking of Melrose Plaza that took place recently:

30 million dollars, collected from Roanoke City, grants and tax credits, including 8 million dollars from Goodwill Industries of the Valleys in donated property will lead to the Market on Melrose grocery store in that northwest neighborhood, a wellness center, a Bank of Botetourt branch and a free public high school for adults with on-site daycare. Construction is scheduled for completion late next year. At a groundbreaking ceremony recently for Melrose Plaza, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. said, “remarkable things can happen,” when the public and private sectors work together to make a community better.