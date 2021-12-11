MEGA Pet Adoption Event–Holiday Extravaganza today

(Angels of Assisi release) Roanoke, VA – Come find your next best friend at the MEGA Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, December 11th (today) , from 12 pm to 4 pm at the Berglund Center. Admission to the event and parking are free. There will also be adoption fee specials.

This spectacular event will bring various shelters, rescues, and volunteers together to adopt numerous animals in just 4 hours. Not only are there just cats and dogs available for adoption, but there are other critters available too. Staff and volunteers will be on hand from each rescue to answer your questions and provide information on each animal. This event is for the whole family, so we hope to see you there!

The Regional Center of Animal Care and Protection will also be handing out FREE pet food at the event. Some of the rescues participating in the event are Angels of Assisi, Roanoke Valley SPCA, Twin County Humane Society, Martinsville Henry County SPCA, Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, and Galax-Carroll-Grayson Animal Shelter. If you have any questions about the MEGA Pet Adoption Event, please contact Dayna Reynolds at dreynolds@angelsofassisi.org.