Shooting Friday in Roanoke County wounds two

(Roanoke County, VA) -On Friday, December 10 just before midnight the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Fenwick Drive. Officers with the Roanoke County Police responded and located two subjects with gunshot wounds. The injuries were non-life-threatening, and the subjects were transported to an area hospital. At this time no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call our non-emergency number (540) 562-3265.