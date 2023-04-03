McCracken will challenge Hooker in GOP faceoff for Supervisors seat

CommUNITY Church pastor Dr. Thomas McCracken will challenge incumbent Martha Hooker for the Republican nomination for the Catawba seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors seat that’s up for election this November. McCracken will make the formal announcement next Monday at noon outside Glen Cove Elementary School. He says three County school board members are supporting his bid and former Governor/US Senator George Allen has endorsed McCracken, saying in a statement that he would be “a strong, principled and persuasive leader … for the good of taxpayers, high academic standards … support for law enforcement officers and attracting investment … in Roanoke County.” A primary is set for June 20th according to McCracken.