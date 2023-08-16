McCracken drops out of Roanoke County race; cites “old guard” opposition to fresh ideas

| By

CommUNITY Church pastor Thomas McCracken says his decision to drop an independent campaign for the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors seat in the Catawba district has to do with the “old guard” Republican party closing ranks around incumbent Martha Hooker. In June McCracken dropped his GOP primary bid for Hooker’s seat, then announced the independent campaign he is now ending. McCracken says some local Republicans were hesitant to support his independent run publicly; he also tells WFIR some opponents reported issues with his campaign signs to the Board of Elections – and less-than-flattering personal family photos were posted online by others.