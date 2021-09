McAuliffe tours FBRI

| By

A day ahead of the first debate with Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin in Grundy, the Democratic candidate for Governor – Terry McAuliffe – toured the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute’s year-old addition in Roanoke today. During his first term as Governor the Commonwealth chipped in about half of the 90 million dollars for the Research Institute expansion. McAuliffe also commended the FBRI for becoming a regional center for COVID test analysis during the height of the pandemic last year.