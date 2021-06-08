McAuliffe scores easy win in primary

McAuliffe will go on to face GOP nominee and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin in the November general election.

Virginia is the only state in the nation with an open race for governor this year, and the contest is expected to be closely watched as a barometer of voter sentiment in each party heading into the midterm elections. Virginia Republicans have not won a statewide race in over a decade.

[from WFIR] Hala Ayala led the race for Lt Governor (about 16 percent over Sam Rasoul) and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring had the lead over challenger Jay Jones by about 9 percent around 8pm.

9th District Republican Delegate Charles Poindexter in Franklin County is losing by about 30 points to challenger Wren Williams in that primary challenge.