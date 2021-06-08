Herring beats back strong challenge from Jones for AG nomination

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorney General Mark Herring will seek a third term from voters in November after beating back a strong challenge from Norfolk Del. Jay Jones.

Herring’s victory was a closely watched race among the down-ballot contests in Tuesday’s primary election. He will face Republican state Del. Jason Miyares in the November general election.

Democrats are also nominating a candidate for lieutenant governor from a field of six candidates. Both Democrats and Republicans are holding nominating primaries for some House of Delegates seats and local races.

Virginia’s off-year elections typically draw national attention as a possible bellwether for trends heading into next year’s midterms. Republicans chose their statewide candidates in a nominating convention last month. The GOP is looking to end a 12-year losing streak in statewide elections.