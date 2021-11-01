McAuliffe and running mates in Roanoke this morning

During a campaign stop this morning in Roanoke outside the Sweet Donkey Coffee shop, former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe – seeking a second term tomorrow – dismissed what some pundits are now saying, that he has spent too much time trying to tie Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin to Donald Trump, and not enough focusing on past accomplishments when he was the Governor. Lt. Governor candidate Hala Ayala and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring joined McAuliffe on his campaign stop; Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. and State Senator John Edwards introduced the trio to the party faithful.