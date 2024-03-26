McAfee Knob trailhead bridge: it takes a village says Sen. Kaine

| By

US Senator Tim Kaine is not a novice when it comes to the Appalachian Trail – in fact he’s hiked the entire length of the A-T in segments through Virginia. Today, after riding the shuttle from Salem, Kaine stopped by the closed parking lot at the McAfee Knob trailhead, where a new pedestrian bridge is going up. In fact more than a half-dozen agencies, governments and non-profits are working to erect that pedestrian bridge over route 311 and then eventually to pave the parking lot. Kaine also discussed federal funding that is earmarked for national parks and forests, including infrastructure needs along the Appalachian Trail.