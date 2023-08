Mayor says Roanoke has the resilience to tackle challenges

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. gave his annual state of the city address at a breakfast sponsored by the Roanoke Regional Chamber this morning – where he again called Roanoke a 7-time All-America City – while acknowledging there are challenges to address, like affordable housing, gun violence, the opioid epidemic and the need to rebuild infrastructure. Lea also touched on greenway expansion, the local homeless population and economic development issues, among other topics.