Mast General Store promotes Gift Cards for Good – also helps local food bank

North Carolina-based Mast General Store will open at the old Heronimus building in Roanoke once the all-clear is given. In the meantime “Gifts Cards for Good” will help keep them and a local non-profit more solvent, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

