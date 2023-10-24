Mast General partners with Feeding Southwest Virginia on food insecurity

Between now and this Sunday, October 29th, every sale of a pair of Merrill brand shoes at the Mast General Store in downtown Roanoke means Mast will donate 15 dollars to Feeding Southwest Virginia. With increasing costs for the holiday meals ahead, Food bank President and CEO Pamela Irvine says donations to the Salem-based food bank are especially important right now to help families in need. Mast General customers through this Sunday will also have a chance to round-up at the register in support of Feeding Southwest Virginia.