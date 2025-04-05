(From Roanoke City FireEMS) 3 Alarm Commercial Fire Update: Crews are currently on scene of the fire in the 1900 block of 9th Street SE [the old American Viscose plant, currently being redeveloped by Ed Walker and partners.]. Due to structural collapse, our team implemented a defensive attack on the exterior of the structure. (From Roanoke City FireEMS) 3 Alarm Commercial Fire Update: Crews are currently on scene of the fire in the 1900 block of 9th Street SE [the old American Viscose plant, currently being redeveloped by Ed Walker and partners.]. Due to structural collapse, our team implemented a defensive attack on the exterior of the structure.

Because of the size of this fire, you may smell or see smoke especially in the Southside of the City. Know that our team is working as quickly and safely as possible to extinguish the fire. Roads are blocked by fire apparatus in the area of 9th and Riverland at this time. We will continue to post updates as they are available.