Mass COVID vaccinations begin in Roanoke Valley

| By

2,000 Roanoke Valley school teachers are getting their first COVID-19 vaccinations today in a mass event at the Berglund Center. It is the largest mass clinic so far in the area, and WFIR’s Ian Price is there:

The teachers we spoke to say things are moving along very quickly. Chris and Melissa Caldwell both teach in Botetourt County Schools, and they spoke with Price:

This is just day one of a three-day mass clinic at the Berglund. Tomorrow and Sunday, 4,000 people placed in priority group 1b are scheduled for COVID vaccinations, largely those 65 and older.