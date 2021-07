Masks making a comeback with COVID spikes?

In what is bound to be an unpleasant reminder of the past year for some, the CDC has just issued a new guidance, suggesting that even those who are vaccinated wear mask inside public spaces where the COVID infection rate has spiked. Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie is medical director of infection prevention and control at Carilion Clinic; he says Carilion “will follow the guidance” of the CDC.