Market Gallery celebrates 20 years with a ribbon cutting tomorrow

| By

Twenty years ago what they describe as Roanoke’s Oldest Fine Art Galley opened on Market Street. Three years ago it moved around the corner at 22 Campbell Avenue and now the Market Gallery will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting tomorrow at 3-pm. At tomorrow’s ribbon cutting member artists of the collective will be on hand and refreshments will be served. Until November 30 visitors can sign up for a drawing to win two-thousand dollars of art from the studio. Cathryn Hankla is an artist and co-president of the “Market Gallery.”