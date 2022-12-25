Map of outages also shows warming shelters

See the latest update from AEP Below. The next update will be tomorrow morning at 11 am.

Appalachian Power Storm Response Update

Sunday, December 25, 2022 – 2:00 p.m.

Situation

Power has been restored to roughly 75 percent of Appalachian Power customers impacted by Friday’s damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures. Most West Virginia customers are back in service, and the company remains focused on securing resources for Virginia.

An additional 150 workers arrived in Virginia today from other AEP operating companies. They join the more than 1,250 workers committed to Appalachian Power’s storm restoration effort. An additional 120 workers from other parts of the company’s service area are expected to arrive in Virginia tomorrow.

Thank you to the employees, friends and family, as well as members of the community, for providing warm meals for the restoration workers over the holiday.

Outages

Nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers were impacted by the storm.

Extreme cold temperatures continue to create line overload problems when trying to restore large numbers of customers. This has impacted restoration times. After repairs are complete, workers must restore power to small groups of customers, letting electric load settle before restoring additional customers.

Customers with outages can help speed restoration by turning off large electric using appliances, such as heaters and water heaters, until 15 or more minutes after power has been restored.

Restoration Estimates

Most customers should have service restored as follows:

Tonight

Northern Panhandle customers in West Virginia

Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski and Wythe County customers in Virginia

Monday Night

Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd and Nelson counties in Virginia

Tuesday Night

Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke counties, along with the cities of Lynchburg and Roanoke in Virginia

Safety Message

All downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

If you plan to use an alternate heat source, ensure it is in good working order and follow all safety precautions. Never operate lanterns, heaters, fuel-fired stoves or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

For More Information

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.” We are also including known warming shelter locations on our outage map.