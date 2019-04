Many Roanoke city home, business alarms now go directly to 911 center

If you have a home or business monitoring alarm system in Roanoke City, there is a good chance any emergency alarm now goes directly to the city’s 911 center — no middleman. 11 security system companies are part of this new notification system, one that can speed up response time by almost a minute. City officials say it also reduces the chances of errors in communication. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

