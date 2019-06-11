Man wanted in Fredericksburg area leads Henry Co. deputies on 14-mile chase

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On June 11, 2019, deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s were assisting deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office with apprehending Mitchell O’Shea Wilson. Wilson was wanted out of Stafford County Virginia on seven felony warrants. Mitchell Wilson has been known to be armed and dangerous. Multiple agencies were conducting a search for Wilson.

At 12:34 pm Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on Wilson’s vehicle traveling north bound on William F. Stone Hwy (route 58/220 bypass). The driver of the vehicle, Mitchell O’Shea Wilson accelerated refusing to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit traveled a total of 14 miles through William F. Stone Hwy, Irisburg Rd, Barker Rd, Axton Rd, and A.L. Philpott Hwy where the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of A.L.Philpott Hwy and Old Liberty Drive. Mitchell O’Shea Wilson was taken into custody without further incident. He was found to be armed with two handguns. There were no injuries or property damage during this pursuit.

Mitchell O’Shea Wilson, 46, of 166 Patrick Henry Ave, Axton VA was charge with the following in Henry County:

Felony Elude Law Enforcement

Felony Habitual Offender

Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon (2 counts)

Mr. Wilson was also served with the following outstanding warrants from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. All charges are felonies.

Robbery

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Abduction

Breaking & Entering

Grand Larceny

Grand Larceny of a Firearm

Larceny with the Intent to Sell

Mitchell O’Shea Wilson is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.