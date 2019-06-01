Fatal shooting in Roanoke last night

(from Roanoke City police) On May 31, 2019 just after 10 pm, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the 2100 block of Denniston Ave SW. Responding officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound in that area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the male deceased on scene. Roanoke Police are currently on scene investigating. No arrests have been made regarding this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.