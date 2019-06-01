Fatal shooting in Roanoke last night

(from Roanoke City police) On May 31, 2019 just after 10 pm, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the 2100 block of Denniston Ave SW. Responding officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound in that area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the male deceased on scene. Roanoke Police are currently on scene investigating. No arrests have been made regarding this incident.