Man sought for fleeing to avoid Franklin Co. drug charges

| By

A Franklin County man is being sought for allegedly fleeing the area to avoid drug and firearms charges. The Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Timothy Cleary of Rocky Mount may have left Virginia. Officials say they found two-and-a-half pounds of marijuana, other drugs and lots of cash when searching two different Rocky Mount-area homes in the last three weeks.

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: On the March 14, 2019 Narcotics Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug related search warrant in the 200 block of Ridgeacre Drive in the Rocky Mount community of Franklin County. During the search warrant investigators seized from the tenant, Timothy Shane Allen Cleary, approximately 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, over 1,500 dollars in U.S. Currency, packaging materials, digital scales, and a semi-automatic handgun. On April 1, 2019 Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office executed a second search warrant involving Cleary. This time the search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Lavender Lane in the Rocky Mount community of Franklin County. This time Cleary was found to be in possession of over one-half ounce marijuana, numerous vape style cartridges containing THC distillate and over 2,400 dollars in U.S. Currency. Felony Warrants [on drug and firearms counts] have been obtained for Cleary. Cleary is currently evading arrest and is believed to have fled the state. Anyone with information on Cleary’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Capt. Caldwell at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-352-5174. This investigation is continuing, and additional charges may be pending.