Man sought for alleged use of stolen credit card

NEWS RELEASE: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at the Dollar General in Stewartsville on November 2, 2020. The suspect shown in the photos needs to be identified. This suspect attempted to use a stolen credit card at the store to purchase items. Anyone with information that can identify the suspect is asked to contact our agency at 540-586-4800 or submit a tip to Central Virginia Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-888-798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com or the PSTIPS3 app on your mobile device. Those who submit tips via Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1000.00.