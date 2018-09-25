Man killed when truck strikes his disabled car on I-81

| By

State Police say a South Carolina man was killed overnight on Interstate 81 when a truck struck his disabled car north of Buchanan. Troopers say 21-year-old Conner Smith first lost control of his car and crashed, becoming disabled in a travel lane. Smith got out, but police say the tractor trailer then hit vehicle, which then struck and killed Smith. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

From State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper A.C. Price is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Sept 24) at 9:21 p.m. on Interstate 81, southbound at the 171 mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2016 Hyundai Accent was traveling south on Interstate 81, when the vehicle lost control and crashed. The 2016 Hyundai came to rest in the right travel lane, perpendicular to the roadway. The driver then exited the vehicle and was standing in the roadway, when a 2016 Kenworth T680 tractor trailer, which was also traveling south on I-81 struck the stopped vehicle. The Hyundai then struck the driver while he was standing outside of his vehicle. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Conner Daniel Smith, 21, of Rock Hill, SC. Mr. Smith died at the scene. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Team assisted with the crash.