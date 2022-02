Man killed during Roanoke County vehicle crash

| By

On Saturday February 26, 2022, a 1998 BMW 323i driven by John Conley Jr was traveling southbound on Bent Mountain Rd in Roanoke County. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge abutment. Mr. Conley was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and no charges are pending. The roadway is back open to traffic.