Man injured after crashing car into Christiansburg business

At approximately 9:10 a.m., a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling northbound in the 1500 block of N. Franklin Street crossed over the divider, crossed the southbound lanes, left the roadway and traveled through a parking lot before crashing into a parked car and an occupied business.

The driver of the vehicle, William Tyler Griffith, 27, of Dublin, had no visible injuries and was conscious and alert at the scene, but had no recollection of the crash or what caused him to cross the center line. He was transported to Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery for further evaluation.

No one inside the building was seriously injured, but an employee did receive a minor cut from flying debris.

The crash resulted in significant damage to both the business – Cricket Wireless, located at 1580 N. Franklin St. – and a 2010 Honda Civic parked outside. Initial estimates put the damage to the building at approximately $60,000. Christiansburg building inspectors condemned the building as a result of the damage. The crash caused approximately $4,000 in damage to the parked Honda Civic, and Griffith’s pickup truck was a total loss.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.