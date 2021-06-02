Man found shot in head, seriously wounded inside vehicle

NEWS RELEASE: On June 2, 2021, at approximately 1:57 am, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot on S & L Court, Collinsville, Virginia. When deputies arrived on scene at approx. 1:59 am, they found Mason Wasoski, 19, of Stuart, Virginia, inside his vehicle. It appears Wasoski had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Wasoski was air-lifted to Roanoke, Virginia for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently processing the scene and actively following leads in this case. This incident remains under investigation. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage the public to come forward with any information they may have on this case. This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.