Man found dead in lot after shopping at Kroger

From Vinton Police: On April 19, 2019, at 1:43 AM, the Vinton Police Department was dispatched to 901 Hardy Road (Lakeside Plaza) for a man laying down in the parking lot and not breathing. The Vinton First Aid Crew responded and determined the man was deceased. A representative of the medical examiner’s office responded to the scene, and the body was subsequently transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Northside Drive in Roanoke to determine a cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings indicate the man had been shopping in the Lakeside Plaza Kroger prior to his being found unresponsive in the parking area. The identity of the man is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.