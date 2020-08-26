Man charged with starting fire inside Roanoke apartment

NEWS RELEASE: On August 25th at 6:34pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a fire in the 3400 Block of Bennett Dr NW. The fire was out upon arrival but crews found obvious scorch burns on a box of belongings inside the apartment. No residents were injured as a result of the fire and no one will be displaced. The cause of the fire was deemed incendiary.

The City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Roanoke Police Department have identified the suspect as Miguel G. Sykes of Roanoke and was arrested on scene. He was charged with arson of an occupied dwelling and a protective order was also served.