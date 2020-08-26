Tech opener vs NC State moved back two weeks to 26th because of NC State outbreak

What was supposed to be Virginia Tech football’s season opener with North Carolina State has been pushed back two weeks from September 12th to the 26th. 7 new COVID-19 clusters were recently identified at the school in Raleigh – and classes are going all on line there for now. Tech head coach Justin Fuente commented yesterday before the 2-week delay was even announced, saying he would “go with the flow,” with game dates and opponent changes a possibility if outbreaks occur at schools on the Tech schedule.

