Man arrested for heroin possession in Franklin County

From Franklin County Sheriff’s Office:On January 18, 2020, while on routine patrol in Franklin County, a deputy from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Virgil H. Goode Hwy. in the Boones Mill community of Franklin County. The vehicle was stopped for a missing front license plate and the registration displayed did not belong on the vehicle. During the traffic stop, the deputy searched the vehicle and located approximately 100 small baggies containing powder residue, numerous syringes and a set of digital scales. A field test kit conducted on the powder residue in one of the bags tested positive for heroin. The owner of the vehicle, Troy Jacob Wickline, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Wickline was released later that day on a $5,000.00 secured bond.