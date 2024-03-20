Man arrested for death of Patrick Henry High School student

| By

Roanoke City Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a shooting on Patton Avenue Northwest last August that claimed the life of a Patrick Henry High School student. Earlier this month, a Roanoke grand jury indicted Ronald Bonds III on charges stemming from the death of 16-year-old Jamar Muse. Authorities say another teen was injured during the incident on Patton Avenue. Witnesses claim seeing Bonds shooting into an apartment where a party “consisting mostly of juveniles” was taking place.