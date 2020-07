Mack Trucks plan to open Roanoke County plant in early September

The Vice President of Operations for the Mack Trucks medium-duty line says they are aiming for an early September opening at the new Roanoke County production plant. The launch date was pushed back from this month due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Mack Trucks is still hiring for some of the 200-plus jobs they promised to create, with a 13 million dollar investment in its Roanoke Valley Operations plant. Antonio Servidoni is overseeing the roll-out:

