Lynchburg Police urge caution as neighborhood bear sightings continue

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department still is receiving information about bear sightings in the Boonsboro area, specifically in the Bedford Hills neighborhood. Due to the warmer weather in the city recently, coupled with easy food access, many bears in the area have not yet gone into hibernation this winter. While bear-related incidents can be frustrating and unnerving, there are practical steps our community can take to peacefully coexist with these beautiful animals.

Be mindful to remove food attractants such as bird feeders, garbage, and pet food from around the residence.

Store garbage in a garage, shed, or in a bear-proof container until trash pick-up day.

Black bears are very skilled at climbing, including elevated decks. It’s important to remove food attractants from those locations as well to include bird feeders and cat food.