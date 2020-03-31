Lynchburg-based hospital system expects COVID peak in mid-May

Officials at the Lynchburg-based Centra health system say they do not expect a peak in Lynchburg-region COVID-19 cases until mid-May — and the first wave of cases is likely to last through the end of June. CEO Andy Mueller told a virtual news conference today that health system appears prepared to handle the area’s expected peak demand for ventilators and hospital beds:

But Mueller says Centra will keep working in efforts to be over-prepared for any circumstances that might arise. That includes space available at its college of nursing and a University of Lynchburg residence hall if the need requires.