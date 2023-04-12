Low water bridge replacement gets “big check” to move project forward

The Wiley Drive low water bridge that is often closed after heavy rain along the Roanoke River Greenway is one step closer to being replaced with a bridge that sits up higher. US Senator Mark Warner returned to the site a year to the day after vowing to deliver federal infrastructure funds for the project. Joined by fellow US Senator Tim Kaine and members of Roanoke City Council, a ceremonial “big check” for $2.5 million was unveiled at the greenway event this morning. It may still be about two years to replace the low water bridge. Hear from Warner and then Kaine below: