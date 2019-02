Long-time county attorney announces for Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Former Roanoke County Attorney Paul Mahoney has announced his candidacy for the county’s Board of Supervisors. Mahoney says his 31 years as County Attorney — and his current work on the planning commission — give him a broad understanding of issues and challenges facing the county. Mahoney will run as a Republican in the Cave Spring District. Current Supervisor George Assaid is not running for re-election.