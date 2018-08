Local pastor wrote “Restored” – about healing after sexual abuse

The issue of sexual abuse – and covering it up – is a topic that is not going away. Coverup allegations have even reached the Vatican. Dr. Don Woodard at Beacon Baptist Church in Salem was moved to write about sexual abuse in his new book “Restored – Living and Loving after Abuse.” “Restored” is available online and at some local bookstores. You can hear a “Longer Listen” segment with Don Woodard below:

