Video: Police seek Roanoke County business burglar

Roanoke County Police hope surveillance video will help them find the person who broke into a Williamson Road business. Police say it happened in the early morning hours last Saturday. The suspect broke in and stole several pairs of athletic shoes, and police say he got away before officers arrived.

From Roanoke County Police: On Saturday 8/25/2018 at approximately 419am, Roanoke County Police responded to a business burglar alarm in the 5500 block of Williamson Rd, and is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect in the attached video clip. The suspect forced entry into the victim business, and was able to flee prior to police arrival. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to please call county police non-emergency dispatch at 540-562-3265.