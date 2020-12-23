Local high school student dies shortly after basketball practice yesterday

(from Roanoke Catholic Facebook last night) Please join us in praying for the family and friends of Kawuan Ray, a beloved former Roanoke Catholic student who unexpectedly passed away this evening from a medical emergency. As a Celtic, Kawuan led our football team to two state championships in 2017 and 2018 and our boys track team to a 2019 state championship. More importantly Kawuan was a light in our hallways and classrooms, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of teaching him, coaching him and calling him a friend.

(Note: Kuwuan Ray had transferred to Patrick Henry High School and died last night after a basketball practice; he was 18. The Roanoke Times reports that Ray had previous health issues which led him to transfer to PH where all-virtual learning was available)