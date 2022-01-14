Local health district to announce opening for Valley View testing center next week

(news release from Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts) RCAHD will continue to provide free community testing events next week and throughout the month of January. Our ability to provide community testing events next week may be challenged by weather developments primarily, as well as the availability of staff (both health department and vendor), supply chain constraints and laboratory testing capacity.

We will be working with site hosts and emergency management partners over the weekend to monitor how the weather and other factors will affect our testing events. Early next week, we will announce dates and times for testing events on social media, including an opening date for the new Valley View Community Testing Center. Stay tuned to our social media (https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityAlleghanyHealthDistricts) for updates.

Vaccinations at the Valley View Vaccination Center:

This week, we expect our Valley View Vaccination Center will reach the milestone of distributing a total of 25,000 doses of free COVID vaccine to help protect the community from the most severe effects of disease. The center will be open today and tomorrow, 8am – 6pm, with Pet Therapy available on Saturday from 11am-3pm (courtesy of the volunteers of TheraPets of Roanoke Valley). The center is closed on Sunday.

We expect the weather will likely close the vaccination center on Monday. Stay tuned to our social media (https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityAlleghanyHealthDistricts) for updates