Local health district director doesn’t foresee a “third wave”

In the past 7 days there have been 468 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. And that’s good news says Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the district director. Morrow also says she does not expect to see a third wave of COVID outbreaks in the health districts, with more people getting vaccinated and some having a natural immunity from a previous bout with the virus.